Mexico is bracing for potential trade impacts of the U.S. election
Oct 23, 2024

Mexico is bracing for potential trade impacts of the U.S. election

PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement will come up for renewal in the second year of a Trump or Harris presidency at a time of tension in the U.S. trade relationship with China.

Segments From this episode

Amid the U.S. election, concerns in Mexico about potential impacts on trade amid China tensions

by David Brancaccio

Policy watchers are preparing for potential tensions around the upcoming renewal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement regarding China’s growing presence in Mexico’s manufacturing sector, which would happen under a future Harris or Trump administration. Marketplace’s David Branacccio spoke with Santiago Perez, deputy editor for Latin America at the Wall Street Journal.

IRS announces new tax brackets and deductions based on inflation rate

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 23, 2024
The IRS based the changes on an inflation rate of 2.8%.
The IRS has released new tax guidance detailing updated brackets that adjust for recent inflation.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

