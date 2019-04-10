Meet the people paid to attend Indian election rallies

April 10, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Turkey's finance minister has unveiled a new economic plan to revive the country's stricken economy. But will it work? Then, we bring you the latest from Brussels ahead of another crunch Brexit meeting. Also, voting in India’s general election begins in less than 24 hours. Political parties spend millions of dollars vying for support. We speak to some people who are paid to cheer at rallies. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Panopto.