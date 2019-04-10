DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Meet the people paid to attend Indian election rallies

April 10, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Turkey's finance minister has unveiled a new economic plan to revive the country's stricken economy. But will it work? Then, we bring you the latest from Brussels ahead of another crunch Brexit meeting. Also, voting in India’s general election begins in less than 24 hours. Political parties spend millions of dollars vying for support. We speak to some people who are paid to cheer at rallies. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Panopto.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.