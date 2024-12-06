Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Meet the new AI and crypto czar
Dec 6, 2024

Meet the new AI and crypto czar

Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
We'll hear a brief bio of David Sacks, who President-elect Donald Trump has appointed to advise his administration on crypto and artificial intelligence.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

