Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Meet the Fed’s circle of power: The board of governors
Sep 22, 2021

Meet the Fed’s circle of power: The board of governors

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We explore how the anti-abortion law in Texas could have an effect on recruiting in the tech industry. In China, we look at the economic dynamics behind a push to get people to shopping malls.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 PM PDT
26:33
4:13 PM PDT
30:05
2:55 AM PDT
1:50
4:31 AM PDT
8:09
3:00 AM PDT
7:54
Jun 24, 2021
32:42
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about
How does the weather affect what we buy?
How does the weather affect what we buy?
Families, businesses optimistic with vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds near
COVID-19
Families, businesses optimistic with vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds near
What Taliban rule has meant for an Afghan American, personally and professionally
What Taliban rule has meant for an Afghan American, personally and professionally