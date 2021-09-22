Meet the Fed’s circle of power: The board of governors
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We explore how the anti-abortion law in Texas could have an effect on recruiting in the tech industry. In China, we look at the economic dynamics behind a push to get people to shopping malls.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director