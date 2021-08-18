Meet the Afghan central bank governor who escaped from the Taliban
We also check in on how small businesses are offering higher wages and better benefits in the hopes of trying to keep their workers from leaving for higher-paying jobs.
Workers want better pay and incentives, and businesses are responding
The response, however, has led to a shift in the workforce where people are still leaving for even better-paying jobs. Small businesses are trying to keep up.
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Ajmal Ahmady, whose dramatic exit from the country was described in viral tweets, says inflation and poverty will likely rise.
