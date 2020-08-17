SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Would you consider a cruise vacation right now?
Aug 17, 2020

Would you consider a cruise vacation right now?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The first Mediterranean cruise in almost five months sets sail from Italy. Japan's economy posts its biggest contraction ever, though less severe than in the U.S. and countries across Europe. Do virtual conferences really work?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Essential workers pressured by mental health issues
COVID-19
Essential workers pressured by mental health issues
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery
Reimagining the Economy
How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery