Aug 17, 2020
Would you consider a cruise vacation right now?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The first Mediterranean cruise in almost five months sets sail from Italy. Japan's economy posts its biggest contraction ever, though less severe than in the U.S. and countries across Europe. Do virtual conferences really work?
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director