America’s meat supply and what we know
Apr 29, 2020

Some meat processing plants have been identified as virus hot spots, forcing them to close. But the president is keeping them open. Airbus CEO on what the pandemic means for plane manufacturers. How to build resilient communities during COVID-19 recovery.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How to rebuild a more resilient economy during COVID-19 recovery

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 29, 2020
The U.S. can avoid economic pitfalls during its next crisis by shoring up infrastructure.
"We've done this before. We've built whole infrastructures to deal with fire risks in American cities that used to burn to the ground on a regular basis."
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Drive Slow Kanye West, Paul Wall, GLC

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

