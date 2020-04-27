Apr 27, 2020
Not all businesses that can reopen will
New guidelines for meat processors, as COVID-19 threatens food supply infrastructure. The SXSW film festival has partnered with Amazon to show some movies for free. Businesses in Georgia must make a decision about whether to reopen or not.
COVID-19
Meat processing plants are COVID-19 hot spots. What does that mean for U.S. food supply?
Tyson Foods is warning that millions of pounds of meat could "disappear."
COVID-19
SXSW films to stream on Amazon without a paywall
For some filmmakers, the exposure could be a boon. But there may be financial downsides.
COVID-19
Georgia businesses weigh options as governor allows some to reopen
Each business owner has to decide whether to open, and how to do it safely, with the COVID-19 pandemic.
