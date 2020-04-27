COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Not all businesses that can reopen will
Apr 27, 2020

New guidelines for meat processors, as COVID-19 threatens food supply infrastructure. The SXSW film festival has partnered with Amazon to show some movies for free. Businesses in Georgia must make a decision about whether to reopen or not.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Meat processing plants are COVID-19 hot spots. What does that mean for U.S. food supply?

by Kimberly Adams , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Apr 27, 2020
Tyson Foods is warning that millions of pounds of meat could "disappear."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

SXSW films to stream on Amazon without a paywall

by Andy Uhler
Apr 27, 2020
For some filmmakers, the exposure could be a boon. But there may be financial downsides.
The SXSW film festival marquee in 2016. This year, the festival goes virtual.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW
COVID-19

Georgia businesses weigh options as governor allows some to reopen

by Emma Hurt
Apr 27, 2020
Each business owner has to decide whether to open, and how to do it safely, with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toni Williams-Tazel, owner of All About Hair in Atlanta, has decided it’s not safe to reopen her salon despite the green light from the state government.
Courtesy Toni Williams-Tazel
Music from the episode

Hearts Blackbird Blackbird

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow