Measuring the impact of the child tax credit
A recent study looked at the effects of the expanded child tax credit on families. Marketplace’s senior economics contributor, Chris Farrell, spoke with us about the study’s findings. Diane Swonk joins us to measure today's market activity. We look into the Biden administration's plan to counter racial inequity when it comes to home appraisals. Airlines have asked the president to end COVID travel policies, such as masks on planes.
Segments From this episode
Did the enhanced child tax credit really reduce household poverty?
Early studies find that the enhanced credit reduced childhood poverty and food insufficiency.
