Measuring the impact of the child tax credit
Mar 24, 2022

A recent study looked at the effects of the expanded child tax credit on families. Marketplace’s senior economics contributor, Chris Farrell, spoke with us about the study’s findings. Diane Swonk joins us to measure today's market activity. We look into the Biden administration's plan to counter racial inequity when it comes to home appraisals. Airlines have asked the president to end COVID travel policies, such as masks on planes.

Segments From this episode

Did the enhanced child tax credit really reduce household poverty?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Jarrett Dang
Mar 24, 2022
Early studies find that the enhanced credit reduced childhood poverty and food insufficiency.
"The expanded child tax credit did not have a negative short-term employment effect that offset its documented reductions in poverty and hardship," said Chris Farrell, Marketplace senior economics contributor.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ParentsTogether
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

