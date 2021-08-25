Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
McDonald’s milkshake shortage just one manifestation of UK labor-market issues
Aug 25, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Supply issues at the Golden Arches in the U.K. are just one of many indications of a worsening labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit. Plus: An at-home quarantine system is tested in Australia, and indigenous populations in Brazil worry about a Supreme Court decision on land rights. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

