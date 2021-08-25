McDonald’s milkshake shortage just one manifestation of UK labor-market issues
From the BBC World Service: Supply issues at the Golden Arches in the U.K. are just one of many indications of a worsening labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit. Plus: An at-home quarantine system is tested in Australia, and indigenous populations in Brazil worry about a Supreme Court decision on land rights.
