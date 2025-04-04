Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Maybe don’t look at your stock portfolio today
Apr 4, 2025

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Because it probably won't look pretty. The stock market plummeted again this morning on news that China is putting hefty new tariffs on American goods.

Trade War 2.0

Tariffs could bring an end to the days of cheap clothing

by Henry Epp
Apr 4, 2025
Most of the shoes and clothes purchased in the U.S. come from countries hit hard by tariffs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tricks of the Trade

Lifting the hood on a used car auction

by Leanna Byrne
Apr 4, 2025
Ever wondered what happens to old rental cars? Odds are, they get snapped up by dealers looking for bargains at car auctions.
Cars at a Manheim car auction in the United Kingdom.
Courtesy Manheim
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

