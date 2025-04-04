Maybe don’t look at your stock portfolio today
Because it probably won't look pretty. The stock market plummeted again this morning on news that China is putting hefty new tariffs on American goods.
Segments From this episode
Tariffs could bring an end to the days of cheap clothing
Most of the shoes and clothes purchased in the U.S. come from countries hit hard by tariffs.
Lifting the hood on a used car auction
Ever wondered what happens to old rental cars? Odds are, they get snapped up by dealers looking for bargains at car auctions.
