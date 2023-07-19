This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Maternity rights for women’s pro soccer players are still evolving
Jul 19, 2023

Maternity rights for women's pro soccer players are still evolving

Ira L. Black - Corbis / Getty Images
We are looking at the business stories around women’s soccer this week with the world cup starting on Thursday. Today we’re going to hear what it’s like to be a professional player AND a mom.

Correction

When USA won the last world cup in 2019, teams in the National soccer Women’s League were only given four weeks maternity. That changed in January 2021… when Soccer’s governing body FIFA brought in a minimum requirement of 14 weeks maternity leave… paying a minimum of two thirds of their contracted salary. Players are also entitled to medical and physical support on their return to work. One of England’s most capped players – and now primetime sports presenters, Alex Scott – has been to see a former colleague who’s benefitted from the improvements.

