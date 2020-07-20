Jul 20, 2020
Mars mission could be key in UAE’s post-oil economy
The United Arab Emirates has launched its first Mars mission. Can Europe's leaders reach a compromise on the balance of loans versus grants in their COVID-19 recovery fund? What worries of a second coronavirus wave could mean for European airlines.
