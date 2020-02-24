Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Markets worldwide slide with new coronavirus cases

Feb 24, 2020
Bahrain, Kuwait and Afghanistan report first-time infections, while South Korea and Italy see sharp increases in cases. Lowe's and Home Depot will be releasing their quarterly earnings. SCOTUS hears a case over the contested $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Stories From this episode

Can the home improvement market continue to grow?

by Jasmine Garsd Feb 24, 2020
Companies like Home Depot and Lowe's have benefited from homeowners fixing what they already own.
Home improvement is a big part of Home Depot's and Lowes' business.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow