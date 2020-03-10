Mar 10, 2020
Markets turn up after Monday’s meltdown
Reviewing the Dow's deepest plunge since the 2008 financial crisis. Economic advice for retiree investors. Life under Italy's total COVID-19 lockdown.
Stories From this episode
Making sense of Monday's market sell-off
If the S&P 500 falls an additional 1.4%, the bull market run will have officially ended.
