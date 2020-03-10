Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Markets turn up after Monday's meltdown

Mar 10, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Markets turn up after Monday’s meltdown
Mar 10, 2020

Markets turn up after Monday’s meltdown

Reviewing the Dow's deepest plunge since the 2008 financial crisis. Economic advice for retiree investors. Life under Italy's total COVID-19 lockdown.

Stories From this episode

Making sense of Monday's market sell-off

by Justin Ho Mar 10, 2020
If the S&P 500 falls an additional 1.4%, the bull market run will have officially ended.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
