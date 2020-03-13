Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

The "weird science" of our financial system

Mar 13, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

The “weird science” of our financial system
Mar 13, 2020

The “weird science” of our financial system

After the biggest stock market drop since the 1987 crash, prices stabilizing so far. A lot happening in financial markets that isn't supposed to happen. A COVID-19 response bill.

Stories From this episode

U.S. awaits deal on next round of COVID-19 response

by Kimberly Adams Mar 13, 2020
The next step in relief efforts is set to include a variety of provisions making it easier for people to stay home when they are sick.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced a bill to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Science Oingo Boingo

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
