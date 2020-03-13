Mar 13, 2020
The “weird science” of our financial system
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
After the biggest stock market drop since the 1987 crash, prices stabilizing so far. A lot happening in financial markets that isn't supposed to happen. A COVID-19 response bill.
Stories From this episode
U.S. awaits deal on next round of COVID-19 response
The next step in relief efforts is set to include a variety of provisions making it easier for people to stay home when they are sick.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.