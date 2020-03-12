Mar 12, 2020
Pandemic panic
Across the world, markets are seeing red because of COVID-19. How brick-and-mortar retailers are trying to keep customers safe. Companies in the U.S. are changing their paid sick time policies.
Stories From this episode
Coronavirus
What's changed at the U.S.-Mexico border because of COVID-19?
People are continuing to go to work and take public transportation at the border.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus is pressuring some companies to offer paid sick leave
There is no federal mandate for paid sick time, though some states require it.
Coronavirus
Brick-and-mortar retail has a COVID-19 cleaning problem
Stores are adding policies to help customers feel safe.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
