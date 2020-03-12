Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Pandemic panic
Mar 12, 2020

Pandemic panic

Across the world, markets are seeing red because of COVID-19. How brick-and-mortar retailers are trying to keep customers safe. Companies in the U.S. are changing their paid sick time policies.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

What's changed at the U.S.-Mexico border because of COVID-19?

by Andy Uhler and Sabri Ben-Achour Mar 12, 2020
People are continuing to go to work and take public transportation at the border.
A man sits on a fountain just across the street from the border crossing in Brownsville, Texas, on June 29, 2019.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
Coronavirus

Coronavirus is pressuring some companies to offer paid sick leave

by Kimberly Adams Mar 12, 2020
There is no federal mandate for paid sick time, though some states require it.
Walmart announced it would offer paid sick leave to employees diagnosed with COVID-19.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Coronavirus

Brick-and-mortar retail has a COVID-19 cleaning problem

by Kristin Schwab Mar 12, 2020
Stores are adding policies to help customers feel safe.
How is Sephora handling people sharing makeup samples in store during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images for SephoraXKaufhof
Music from the episode

Introduction Nick Drake

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE