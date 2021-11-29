Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Markets rebound a bit as we wait for more details on the Omicron variant
Nov 29, 2021

Markets rebound a bit as we wait for more details on the Omicron variant

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: That's partly because despite a rise in infections in South Africa, they aren't seeing an increase in COVID-19 deaths in the province hardest hit by the new variant. Plus, WHO member countries meet to discuss the global pandemic response. And, businesses in the Netherlands are worried about pandemic restrictions limiting opening hours for hospitality and cultural venues. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
7:54
2:30 AM PST
8:53
7:53 AM PST
1:50
Nov 26, 2021
26:16
Nov 25, 2021
25:04
Nov 24, 2021
34:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?
Quitting Time
Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?
How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Marketplace Morning Report
How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Along the border with Canada, U.S. businesses hope northern customers will return
Along the border with Canada, U.S. businesses hope northern customers will return
What's next? The essential question in tech, this time for "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood
Marketplace Tech
What's next? The essential question in tech, this time for "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood