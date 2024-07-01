Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Markets, economics and elections outside the United States
Jul 1, 2024

Dan Kitwood/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
This morning, we're talking economics and global politics in France and the United Kingdom.

Segments From this episode

Ripple effects from France's elections

by David Brancaccio

With results from France’s quite sudden elections in, the key index on the Paris stock exchange is up sharply — 1.9% now. We’ll discuss with economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin.

A look at Boeing's sweetheart deal

There are reports this morning that the Justice Department is close to a deal with Boeing that would allow the company to avoid a trial in connection with two crashes of its 737 MAX jets. Boeing has less than a week to decide whether to accept the arrangement.

High housing costs likely to play a role in the UK's general election

by Leanna Byrne
Jul 1, 2024
The cost of housing is a big issue in the U.K. general election. Are people actually hopeful that politicians’ pledges could improve things?
The average property price paid by a first-time buyer in the U.K. last year was just over a quarter of a million dollars.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

