Markets, economics and elections outside the United States
This morning, we're talking economics and global politics in France and the United Kingdom.
Ripple effects from France's elections
With results from France’s quite sudden elections in, the key index on the Paris stock exchange is up sharply — 1.9% now. We’ll discuss with economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin.
A look at Boeing's sweetheart deal
There are reports this morning that the Justice Department is close to a deal with Boeing that would allow the company to avoid a trial in connection with two crashes of its 737 MAX jets. Boeing has less than a week to decide whether to accept the arrangement.
High housing costs likely to play a role in the UK's general election
The cost of housing is a big issue in the U.K. general election. Are people actually hopeful that politicians’ pledges could improve things?
