Feb 27, 2020
Markets continue to feel COVID-19 chill
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Global markets still feeling coronavirus fears. Northern Italian towns remain on lockdown. South Korea keeps interest rates on hold, despite coronavirus spread and a weakened economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow