Marketplace goes to a marketplace

To kick off the launch of our "Tricks of the Trade" series, we're visiting the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.
Moody's warns of Trump's fiscal policy impacts
Credit rating agency Moody’s says that Donald Trump’s campaign promises – such as more tax cuts – are increasing the risks associated with U.S. sovereign debt, as they could blow a hole in the federal budget.
Shopping the Rose Bowl Flea Market like a pro
Bring cash. Don't be afraid to haggle. Oh, and stay hydrated. It can get hot out there.
