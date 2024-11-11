Trump's Second TermMy EconomyTricks of the TradeI've Always Wondered ...

Marketplace goes to a marketplace
Nov 11, 2024

Marketplace goes to a marketplace

The flea market entrance at the Rose Bowl. Chloe Kessel/A Vintage Splendor
To kick off the launch of our "Tricks of the Trade" series, we're visiting the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

Moody's warns of Trump's fiscal policy impacts

by Nova Safo

Credit rating agency Moody’s says that Donald Trump’s campaign promises – such as more tax cuts – are increasing the risks associated with U.S. sovereign debt, as they could blow a hole in the federal budget.

Tricks of the Trade

Shopping the Rose Bowl Flea Market like a pro

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 11, 2024
Bring cash. Don't be afraid to haggle. Oh, and stay hydrated. It can get hot out there.
Among Annette Vartanian's top tips for flea market shopping: Bring cash, always be scanning and don't hesitate to negotiate.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

