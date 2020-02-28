Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Making a correction

Feb 28, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Making a correction
Stock indices and bond yields are falling again on Friday. S&P 500 sees its fastest correction in history. One drug with the potential to fight coronavirus already in the development pipeline.

Stories From this episode

Scientists look to drugs already in development to combat COVID-19

by Sam Whitehead Feb 28, 2020
The new coronavirus has researchers looking through their back catalogs for possible solutions.
Mike Natchus, who works at the Emory Institute for Drug Development in Atlanta, examines one of the compounds used in the lab where EIDD 2801 was developed.
Sam Whitehead/WABE
Music from the episode

We Need A Resolution Aaliyah

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow