Feb 28, 2020
Making a correction
Stock indices and bond yields are falling again on Friday. S&P 500 sees its fastest correction in history. One drug with the potential to fight coronavirus already in the development pipeline.
Scientists look to drugs already in development to combat COVID-19
The new coronavirus has researchers looking through their back catalogs for possible solutions.
