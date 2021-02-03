I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Will Italy level up and make “Super Mario” its next prime minister?
Feb 3, 2021

The former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to lead the next Italian government. GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac team up for a vaccine against new COVID-19 variants. And, unpacking the layers of a cardboard shortage.

Segments From this episode

Will Mario Draghi be a unifying force for Italy?

by Victoria Craig
Feb 3, 2021
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has asked Draghi, the former European Central Bank president, to try to form a new government.
Italian economist and former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, wearing a face mask, attends the presentation of Italy's Central Bank's annual report on May 29, 2020 at Palazzo Koch in Rome.
Alessandro Di Meo/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
