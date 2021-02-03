Feb 3, 2021
Will Italy level up and make “Super Mario” its next prime minister?
The former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to lead the next Italian government. GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac team up for a vaccine against new COVID-19 variants. And, unpacking the layers of a cardboard shortage.
Segments From this episode
Will Mario Draghi be a unifying force for Italy?
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has asked Draghi, the former European Central Bank president, to try to form a new government.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director