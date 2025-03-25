Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Opportunities to bet on women’s college hoops lag  
Mar 25, 2025

Opportunities to bet on women’s college hoops lag  

Ian Maule/Getty Images
The marquee collegiate tournament is in full swing for both men's and women's basketball, but only the former has received a great deal of attention from the sports betting industry.

Segments From this episode

Opportunities to wager on women's college hoops lag

by Savannah Peters
Mar 25, 2025
Experts say the lag in betting on women's sports is a missed opportunity.
The March Madness logo is pictured at Amica Mutual Pavillion during Practice Day ahead of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
How could punishing Chinese ships affect American businesses?

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo looks at how some of the Trump administration’s recent economic moves against Chinese-built ships could affect U.S. companies.

A resounding "meh" on U.S. infrastructure

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on a recent infrastructure report card that gave a “C” grade to American infrastructure.

Pessimism reigns in services sector amid economic policy turmoil

We speak with Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, about a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia that details the deep unease in the services sector about the effect of recent economic policies.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

