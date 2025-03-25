Opportunities to bet on women’s college hoops lag
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The marquee collegiate tournament is in full swing for both men's and women's basketball, but only the former has received a great deal of attention from the sports betting industry.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Opportunities to wager on women's college hoops lag
Experts say the lag in betting on women's sports is a missed opportunity.
How could punishing Chinese ships affect American businesses?
Marketplace’s Nova Safo looks at how some of the Trump administration’s recent economic moves against Chinese-built ships could affect U.S. companies.
A resounding "meh" on U.S. infrastructure
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on a recent infrastructure report card that gave a “C” grade to American infrastructure.
Pessimism reigns in services sector amid economic policy turmoil
We speak with Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, about a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia that details the deep unease in the services sector about the effect of recent economic policies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC