Many died from COVID without leaving behind wills. Probate courts feel the impact.
Also today: Michael Schumacher joins us to tackle how the markets are dealing with the question of inflation. In Texas, the governor has issued an order that bans private companies from issuing vaccine mandates.
Segments From this episode
Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills
In Texas, probate court judges say they are trying to manage a huge increase in cases, with families left to sort out a loved one's affairs.
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers
Many retail pharmacies are trying to expand even more to become health care hubs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director