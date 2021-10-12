Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Many died from COVID without leaving behind wills. Probate courts feel the impact.
Oct 12, 2021

Also today: Michael Schumacher joins us to tackle how the markets are dealing with the question of inflation. In Texas, the governor has issued an order that bans private companies from issuing vaccine mandates.

COVID-19

Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills

by Joy Díaz
Oct 12, 2021
In Texas, probate court judges say they are trying to manage a huge increase in cases, with families left to sort out a loved one's affairs.
Graciela Correa Morales died of COVID-19 at 72. She hadn't drawn up a will before her death, so her family is trying to figure out what to do with her belongings and assets.
Gabriel C. Pérez/Texas Standard
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 12, 2021
Many retail pharmacies are trying to expand even more to become health care hubs. 
People walk by a Walgreens store in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

