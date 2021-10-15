Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Mandatory COVID passes for Italian workers
Oct 15, 2021

Mandatory COVID passes for Italian workers

Italy has brought in one of the strictest COVID passes for workplaces in the world. Employees and employers could face fines if they fail to use the digital passes. 

