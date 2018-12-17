Malaysia charges Goldman Sachs in 1MDB scandal

From the BBC World Service… Two former Goldman Sachs employees have been indicted in the 1MDB scandal, but today, Malaysian authorities became the first to file criminal charges against the U.S. investment bank for breaking the country's securities laws. Then, the U.N. wants to raise more than $350 million for Palestinian territories after the U.S. cut funding this year and a blockade from Egypt and Israel that has caused a 50 percent unemployment surge.