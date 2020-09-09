SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Making a COVID-19 vaccine is tough enough. Figuring out who gets it first could be even tougher
Sep 9, 2020

Making a COVID-19 vaccine is tough enough. Figuring out who gets it first could be even tougher

JPMorgan Chase is investigating alleged misuse of PPP loans. Then we discuss the challenges of making and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Who gets first dibs on a COVID-19 vaccine?

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Sep 9, 2020
A bioethics expert weighs in.
A Sinovac Biotech LTD vaccine candidate for COVID-19 coronavirus is seen on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Sept. 6, 2020.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images
JP Morgan Chase looking into alleged PPP fund misuse

Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more on the investigation into both employees and customers.
