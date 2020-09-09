Sep 9, 2020
Making a COVID-19 vaccine is tough enough. Figuring out who gets it first could be even tougher
JPMorgan Chase is investigating alleged misuse of PPP loans. Then we discuss the challenges of making and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.
Segments From this episode
Who gets first dibs on a COVID-19 vaccine?
A bioethics expert weighs in.
JP Morgan Chase looking into alleged PPP fund misuse
Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more on the investigation into both employees and customers.
