Dec 2, 2021

Major League Baseball’s labor woes lead to a lockout

Also today: We hear about the experience of a stay-at-home dad who left behind his job as a teacher. 

Quitting Time

From middle school teacher to stay-at-home dad: Why one father left his job

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Dec 2, 2021
When the pandemic forced schools to close, Michael Cochran left his job to take on more childcare responsibilities at home.
A father left his job as a teacher to focus on family. Here's how they are making it work.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

