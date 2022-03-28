Madeleine Albright leaves legacy of leadership for working women
Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, died last week at the age of 84 and became a role model for women’s leadership in the workplace. We look into the legacy she left behind. The war in Ukraine has led to a spike in wheat prices, and farmers in the U.S. aren't seeing any of the expected benefits of those prices. President Biden is set to announce his budget for the coming fiscal year.
Madeleine Albright gave women at work a model for what leadership could look like
The image of power she projected included supporting other women and wearing fierce pins.
