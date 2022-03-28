Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Madeleine Albright leaves legacy of leadership for working women
Mar 28, 2022

Madeleine Albright leaves legacy of leadership for working women

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, died last week at the age of 84 and became a role model for women’s leadership in the workplace. We look into the legacy she left behind. The war in Ukraine has led to a spike in wheat prices, and farmers in the U.S. aren't seeing any of the expected benefits of those prices. President Biden is set to announce his budget for the coming fiscal year.

Segments From this episode

Madeleine Albright gave women at work a model for what leadership could look like

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 28, 2022
The image of power she projected included supporting other women and wearing fierce pins.
Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
