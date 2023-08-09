Made in China: How the world’s second largest economy battles deflation

From the BBC World Service: China's economy is facing a new challenge: deflation — which is a sustained decrease in prices. This could have a negative impact on economic growth and consumer spending. Stephen McDonnell, the BBC's China Correspondent, explains what is going on and why it matters. Plus, leaders of eight South American countries have signed a joint declaration at a summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, aimed at cutting deforestation, but does it go far enough? The BBC's Katy Watson reports from the meeting.