Made in China: How the world’s second largest economy battles deflation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: China's economy is facing a new challenge: deflation — which is a sustained decrease in prices. This could have a negative impact on economic growth and consumer spending. Stephen McDonnell, the BBC's China Correspondent, explains what is going on and why it matters. Plus, leaders of eight South American countries have signed a joint declaration at a summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, aimed at cutting deforestation, but does it go far enough? The BBC's Katy Watson reports from the meeting.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC