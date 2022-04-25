Macron wins second term as French president
From the BBC World Service: EU leaders breathed a sigh of relief as France's centrist incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, warded off the challenge of far-right challenger Marine Le Pen to be re-elected as French president. Also today, panic-buying in Beijing over fears of a fresh lockdown, and English soccer is set to get a new regulator.
