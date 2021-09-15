Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Macau casino shares slide
Sep 15, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Shares in a range of Macau casino companies fell by up to a third as authorities announced a 45-day consultation period on future regulation of the sector. The President of the European Commission has warned of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" unless efforts are stepped up to share coronavirus vaccine doses around the world. And vaccine manufacturer BioNTech has announced it aims to start producing malaria and tuberculosis shots in Africa.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

