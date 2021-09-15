Macau casino shares slide
From the BBC World Service: Shares in a range of Macau casino companies fell by up to a third as authorities announced a 45-day consultation period on future regulation of the sector. The President of the European Commission has warned of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" unless efforts are stepped up to share coronavirus vaccine doses around the world. And vaccine manufacturer BioNTech has announced it aims to start producing malaria and tuberculosis shots in Africa.
