Lower prices at the pump cool inflation. That’s good, right?
Aug 7, 2023

Lower prices at the pump cool inflation. That’s good, right?

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Unfortunately, what's good for consumers is bad for oil companies' profits. Plus, international travel ramps up and Barbie makes a medium-sized splash in Chinese movie theaters.

Segments From this episode

Americans don't just want to travel: they want to go abroad

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 7, 2023
Trips from the U.S. to Europe especially are surging this summer. And that has consequences for domestic airlines—and airfares.
Rather than traveling domestically, Americans are choosing to fly abroad, especially to European countries.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

