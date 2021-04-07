Apr 7, 2021
Low-wage workers have lost the most ground during COVID
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That's one of the key takeaways in Amnesty International's latest annual report on "The State of the World’s Human Rights." Also, Amazon's support for higher corporate taxes. Plus, Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, sees a strong U.S. economy on the horizon for a few years to come. And, in Quebec, springtime usually means a traditional visit to a sugar shack. The pandemic has changed that.
Segments From this episode
Pandemic exacerbated inequality worldwide, Amnesty International says
In many countries, those working in low-wage jobs or in the gig economy were left out of government relief packages.
Amazon, Bezos support higher corporate taxes
Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
What does it mean that Jamie Dimon sees an economic boom on the horizon?
In his annual letter to shareholders, the JPMorgan Chase CEO and chairman said the U.S. could be in store for an economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated and federal spending continues. "Comments like that imply that he thinks we're moving to an almost perfect setup for the economy with slow, steady growth and a nice solid recovery," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. That kind of growth would lead to slow and steady interest rate increases, Schmidt said, which "is a great operating environment for companies, and it's a time when the market tends to do well." Schmidt said she thinks Dimon is optimistic, but he's also looking at what the federal government has done with fiscal relief, and how confident consumers are recently.
Maple syrup season brings challenges for Canada's "sugar shacks"
The shacks that traditionally offer an indoor, communal dining experience have had to go to a "take-home" model during COVID.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director