Low-wage workers have lost the most ground during COVID
Apr 7, 2021

Low-wage workers have lost the most ground during COVID

That's one of the key takeaways in Amnesty International's latest annual report on "The State of the World’s Human Rights." Also, Amazon's support for higher corporate taxes. Plus, Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, sees a strong U.S. economy on the horizon for a few years to come. And, in Quebec, springtime usually means a traditional visit to a sugar shack. The pandemic has changed that.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Pandemic exacerbated inequality worldwide, Amnesty International says

by Samantha Fields
Apr 7, 2021
In many countries, those working in low-wage jobs or in the gig economy were left out of government relief packages.
It’s the same story in much of the world: The people who make the least have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Action/2015
Amazon, Bezos support higher corporate taxes

Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
What does it mean that Jamie Dimon sees an economic boom on the horizon?

In his annual letter to shareholders, the JPMorgan Chase CEO and chairman said the U.S. could be in store for an economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated and federal spending continues. "Comments like that imply that he thinks we're moving to an almost perfect setup for the economy with slow, steady growth and a nice solid recovery," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. That kind of growth would lead to slow and steady interest rate increases, Schmidt said, which "is a great operating environment for companies, and it's a time when the market tends to do well." Schmidt said she thinks Dimon is optimistic, but he's also looking at what the federal government has done with fiscal relief, and how confident consumers are recently.
COVID-19

Maple syrup season brings challenges for Canada's "sugar shacks"

by Emma Jacobs
Apr 7, 2021
The shacks that traditionally offer an indoor, communal dining experience have had to go to a "take-home" model during COVID.
Warchi via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bloodless Andrew Bird

