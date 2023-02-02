Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Looking to learn about economics? Start with inequality
Feb 2, 2023

Looking to learn about economics? Start with inequality

Any student studying introductory economics could tell you about traditional concepts like efficiency, production functions, and others. But there's one essential concept that's often glossed over: economic inequality. As part of our Marketplace Crash Course series, we spoke with Homa Zarghamee, professor of economics at Barnard College, about inequality and why it's important to learn about. And, a look into why the Fed chose to raise rates by a quarter-point yesterday.

Segments From this episode

EEC: Econ 101

Econ 101: Why learn about economic inequality?

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Feb 2, 2023
Professor Homa Zarghamee explores issues tied to wealth distribution and explains how economics translates into policies that affect people's lives.
Barnard professor Homa Zarghamee says learning about economic inequality is a fundamental part of understanding the modern economy.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A gaze into the crystal ball of future Fed rate decisions

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what yesterday's rate hike could mean for future Fed decisions.
