Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Looking to learn about economics? Start with inequality
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Any student studying introductory economics could tell you about traditional concepts like efficiency, production functions, and others. But there's one essential concept that's often glossed over: economic inequality. As part of our Marketplace Crash Course series, we spoke with Homa Zarghamee, professor of economics at Barnard College, about inequality and why it's important to learn about. And, a look into why the Fed chose to raise rates by a quarter-point yesterday.
Segments From this episode
Econ 101: Why learn about economic inequality?
Professor Homa Zarghamee explores issues tied to wealth distribution and explains how economics translates into policies that affect people's lives.
A gaze into the crystal ball of future Fed rate decisions
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what yesterday's rate hike could mean for future Fed decisions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC