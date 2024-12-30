Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make a tax-deductible investment in Marketplace... 😱⌚📈 Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Looking back at the economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Dec 30, 2024

Looking back at the economic legacy of Jimmy Carter

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick Hertzog/AFP via Getty Images
We'll reflect on the impacts of former President Jimmy Carter, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who died yesterday at 100.

Segments From this episode

The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 30, 2024
Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 100. His administration was plagued by rampant inflation and an energy crisis.
Above, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Examining a surging rate in homelessness

by Nova Safo

The nation’s unhoused population surged 18% earlier this year, according to new data provided by the federal government. The numbers suggest a record high going back to 2007.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's in store for the markets in 2025?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 30, 2024
2024 has been a year of strong stock growth, but uncertainty about interest rates and Trump administration policies makes the picture murkier for the year ahead.
Stocks have made gains despite high interest rates this past year.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:57 AM PST
8:39
3:06 AM PST
6:25
Dec 27, 2024
28:59
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition