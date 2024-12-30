Looking back at the economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
We'll reflect on the impacts of former President Jimmy Carter, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who died yesterday at 100.
Segments From this episode
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 100. His administration was plagued by rampant inflation and an energy crisis.
Examining a surging rate in homelessness
The nation’s unhoused population surged 18% earlier this year, according to new data provided by the federal government. The numbers suggest a record high going back to 2007.
What's in store for the markets in 2025?
2024 has been a year of strong stock growth, but uncertainty about interest rates and Trump administration policies makes the picture murkier for the year ahead.
