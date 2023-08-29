Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Aug 29, 2023

London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: London has today expanded its ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), which is designed to clean up air quality in the British capital. The BBC's Olie D'Albertanson explains the financial knock-on effect for those living and working there. We also hear from Frank Levin, a former U.S. under-secretary of commerce for international trade, on the efforts being made to restore relationships with China. Lastly, the BBC's João da Silva reports on concerns over gas price rises, with workers at two large liquefied natural gas plants in Australia going on strike in a week.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PDT
8:09
3:07 AM PDT
5:43
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
2:45
5:33 PM PDT
13:49
Aug 28, 2023
29:09
Aug 21, 2023
44:25
Diversifying the games industry, one virtual experience at a time
Marketplace Tech
Diversifying the games industry, one virtual experience at a time
Autoworkers union pushes for 32 hour workweek
Autoworkers union pushes for 32 hour workweek
Smash the patriarchy ... and the pumpkins
Make Me Smart
Smash the patriarchy ... and the pumpkins
For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition
Race and Economy
For Indigenous artists, pricing is a tricky proposition