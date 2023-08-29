London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: London has today expanded its ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), which is designed to clean up air quality in the British capital. The BBC's Olie D'Albertanson explains the financial knock-on effect for those living and working there. We also hear from Frank Levin, a former U.S. under-secretary of commerce for international trade, on the efforts being made to restore relationships with China. Lastly, the BBC's João da Silva reports on concerns over gas price rises, with workers at two large liquefied natural gas plants in Australia going on strike in a week.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC