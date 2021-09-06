Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

London metal traders back in the “Ring” for first time since COVID
Sep 6, 2021

London metal traders back in the "Ring" for first time since COVID

From the BBC World Service: The London Metal Exchange is the last trading hub of its kind in Europe, where traders work on a trading floor called the "Ring." They execute trades by shouting and gesturing. But why bring traders back in person? Plus, while Ethiopia faces a shortage of foreign currency, rising prices and conflict in the Tigray region, many remain optimistic its economy will weather these challenges.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

