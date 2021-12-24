Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

London icon Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian groups
Dec 24, 2021

London icon Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian groups

China hits back at a new U.S. law requiring proof that goods imported from China's Xinjiang region were not made by forced labor. Plus: London's Selfridges department store is being sold to Thai and Austrian buyers. And, how Santa is persevering through a shortage of helpers this year. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

