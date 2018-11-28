Locked in budget battle, Italy uses Brexit for leverage

From the BBC World Service…The European Union wants to be the first major economy to be climate neutral by 2050. It’s an initiative that could spur hundreds of billions in investment in clean energy technology, but does the plan go far enough? Then, Britain’s treasury minister said any form of Brexit will negatively affect the U.K. economy. The Italian government has been locked in a battle with Brussels on its budget, but we’ll explain how divided political parties in the southern European nation are using the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the E.U. and Britain to their advantage.