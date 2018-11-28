close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Locked in budget battle, Italy uses Brexit for leverage

November 28, 2018

From the BBC World Service…The European Union wants to be the first major economy to be climate neutral by 2050. It’s an initiative that could spur hundreds of billions in investment in clean energy technology, but does the plan go far enough? Then, Britain’s treasury minister said any form of Brexit will negatively affect the U.K. economy. The Italian government has been locked in a battle with Brussels on its budget, but we’ll explain how divided political parties in the southern European nation are using the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the E.U. and Britain to their advantage.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.