Apr 23, 2020
A long lockdown makes economic sense
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Do unemployment benefits cover the cost of living? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says states should be allowed to go bankrupt. One economist's model shows how costly staying open with no lockdown would be for the U.S.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Do unemployment benefits in the time of COVID-19 cover the cost of living?
Those dollars stretch farther in some states than others.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Economists are measuring the cost effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns
New research shows even an extended lockdown could be cheaper for the country.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.