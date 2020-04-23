COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

A long lockdown makes economic sense
Apr 23, 2020

A long lockdown makes economic sense

Do unemployment benefits cover the cost of living? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says states should be allowed to go bankrupt. One economist's model shows how costly staying open with no lockdown would be for the U.S.

COVID-19

Do unemployment benefits in the time of COVID-19 cover the cost of living?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 23, 2020
Those dollars stretch farther in some states than others.
The benefits vary from state to state, though right now, recipients also qualify for $600 a week in federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Economists are measuring the cost effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 23, 2020
New research shows even an extended lockdown could be cheaper for the country.
One economist says the way forward is "smart containment," somewhere in between total lockdown and a free-for-all.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
