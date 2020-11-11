Where the coronavirus is most likely to spread

Stock market investment trends flipped around this week on coronavirus vaccine news. So what's next for stocks?

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says "investors base their decisions on future earnings, not what's happened in the past." So, the latest news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine candidates is changing things. Investors have been cautious up until now, chasing big growth stocks like those of tech companies. Now, we're seeing companies that have generally had a hard time during the pandemic rebound some.