Where the coronavirus is most likely to spread
Nov 11, 2020

Where the coronavirus is most likely to spread

Researchers drew on anonymous cellphone tracking data and identified locations associated with the most coronavirus infections. Plus, the "great rotation" for stock market investors in early November. And, ideas for making it simpler to file taxes.

New study identifies the places at highest risk of spreading COVID-19

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Stock market investment trends flipped around this week on coronavirus vaccine news. So what's next for stocks?

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says "investors base their decisions on future earnings, not what's happened in the past." So, the latest news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine candidates is changing things. Investors have been cautious up until now, chasing big growth stocks like those of tech companies. Now, we're seeing companies that have generally had a hard time during the pandemic rebound some.
Pre-filled tax forms would save Americans time and money, research says

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
Nov 11, 2020
"Return free filing" is something 36 countries already do.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

For the Miner Samantha Crain

