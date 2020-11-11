Nov 11, 2020
Where the coronavirus is most likely to spread
Researchers drew on anonymous cellphone tracking data and identified locations associated with the most coronavirus infections. Plus, the "great rotation" for stock market investors in early November. And, ideas for making it simpler to file taxes.
Segments From this episode
New study identifies the places at highest risk of spreading COVID-19
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Pre-filled tax forms would save Americans time and money, research says
"Return free filing" is something 36 countries already do.
