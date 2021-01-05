UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How pharmacies must prepare for vaccine distribution
Jan 5, 2021

How pharmacies must prepare for vaccine distribution

Some day, the general population will get vaccinated at local pharmacies. Plus, a New York Stock Exchange about-face. And, an increase in food stamp benefits as part of the latest COVID relief package.

Fast-Track Vaccines

Retail pharmacy chains will face challenges for vaccine rollout

by Marielle Segarra
Jan 5, 2021
Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have to consider storage requirements, more staffing and store layout for vaccine distribution.
A CVS pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a nurse at a senior living facility in Kirkland, Washington.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
NYSE reverses course on delisting China-based telecommunication companies

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
COVID-19

The latest pandemic relief measure increases SNAP benefits

by Samantha Fields
Jan 5, 2021
Advocates say the food assistance increase should help reduce food insecurity for households that qualify.
The increase in SNAP benefits, plus an additional $300 a month in federal unemployment benefits, should help reduce food insecurity.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
