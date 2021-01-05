Jan 5, 2021
How pharmacies must prepare for vaccine distribution
Some day, the general population will get vaccinated at local pharmacies. Plus, a New York Stock Exchange about-face. And, an increase in food stamp benefits as part of the latest COVID relief package.
Retail pharmacy chains will face challenges for vaccine rollout
Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have to consider storage requirements, more staffing and store layout for vaccine distribution.
NYSE reverses course on delisting China-based telecommunication companies
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The latest pandemic relief measure increases SNAP benefits
Advocates say the food assistance increase should help reduce food insecurity for households that qualify.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
