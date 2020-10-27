Oct 27, 2020
What to do about fading local news
Some Senate Democrats are out with a report about how Big Tech treats local news media. Plus, skyrocketing home prices during the pandemic. And, how COVID has hit the farming industry and its workers in the Pacific Northwest.
Democrats in the Senate Commerce Committee say Big Tech platforms are hijacking local news
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Home prices in the 20 biggest metro areas are up more than 5% in a year
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says "we're also seeing data in the housing sector up across the board, and not just to pre-COVID levels, but to pre-Great Recession levels." The existing home sales data is the highest since April of 2006, Cleveland says.
COVID stresses food production in Washington fruit harvests
It's fruit harvesting and processing time in the Pacific Northwest and workers are getting PPE, but still pressing for union rights.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director