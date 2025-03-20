Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Livestock shows and future business leaders
Mar 20, 2025

Livestock shows and future business leaders

Leonardo Lozada/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll hear tips from the next generation of agriculture industry leaders at the Houston Livestock Show.

Segments From this episode

There are signs consumers are losing their appetite for big grocery spending

by Henry Epp
Mar 20, 2025
General Mills is the latest food company to lower its sales outlook for the year. Campbell's and Kraft Heinz have done it too.
Rising prices have made trips to the grocery store a lot harder for many Americans in recent years.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Tricks of the Trade

The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 20, 2025
Young business aces abound at the junior livestock show, including an agriculture podcast host and an aspiring loan officer.
Laura Cooper, a high school senior, wants to be come a loan officer for the agriculture business, to give others the same kind of credit opportunities she's had.
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

