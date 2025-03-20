Livestock shows and future business leaders
Today, we'll hear tips from the next generation of agriculture industry leaders at the Houston Livestock Show.
There are signs consumers are losing their appetite for big grocery spending
General Mills is the latest food company to lower its sales outlook for the year. Campbell's and Kraft Heinz have done it too.
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Young business aces abound at the junior livestock show, including an agriculture podcast host and an aspiring loan officer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC