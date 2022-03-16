Lithuania’s president prepared to cut off Russian oil and gas imports

From the BBC World Service: The warning from President Gitanas Nauseda is the latest sign of how far European Union nations could go to penalize Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. As a bloc, the EU has set a 2030 target for independence from Russian fossil fuels. The U.S. has already banned Russian oil imports, while the U.K. said it will phase them out by the end of the year. Plus, British prime minister Boris Johnson is visiting Gulf states to explore alternatives to Russian oil and gas.