Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Lina Khan’s case for staying on
Sep 23, 2024

Lina Khan’s case for staying on

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Some big-money Democratic donors have called for the replacement of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

Segments From this episode

As housing inventory ticks up, how does that impact home prices?

by Justin Ho
Sep 23, 2024
Both supply and demand for housing are increasing. The trajectory of home prices will depend on whether supply or demand grows faster.
Falling mortgage rates could encourage more homebuilders to construct new housing.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are CFOs gloomy about the future?

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 23, 2024
Every quarter, Deloitte asks financial leaders how they’re feeling about the economy. Its latest report says the CFOs are feeling pretty pessimistic.
One of the chief concerns among CFOs? A shortage of talent.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:54 AM PDT
8:05
3:03 AM PDT
12:54
Sep 20, 2024
22:39
Sep 20, 2024
28:48
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on