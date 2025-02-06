“Like turning around an ocean liner”: Nonprofits reel from federal funding freeze
Segments From this episode
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Courts have blocked the order, but some nonprofits have still had to furlough workers and put projects on hold.
The Sims turns 25 this year. What's the key to its success?
It's the game that lets you build your dream home, control virtual lives (and remove the pool ladder and see what happens). Twenty-five years and 200 million copies on, what's made The Sims such a success?
