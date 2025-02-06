Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

“Like turning around an ocean liner”: Nonprofits reel from federal funding freeze
Feb 6, 2025

“Like turning around an ocean liner”: Nonprofits reel from federal funding freeze

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Nonprofit projects have been impacted by Trump's attempted federal grants and funding freeze.

Trump's Second Term

U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 6, 2025
Courts have blocked the order, but some nonprofits have still had to furlough workers and put projects on hold.
Nonprofit projects ranging from environmental cleanups to health and mental health services have been impacted by Trump's attempted federal grants and funding freeze.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Sims turns 25 this year. What's the key to its success?

by Laura Cress
Feb 6, 2025
It's the game that lets you build your dream home, control virtual lives (and remove the pool ladder and see what happens). Twenty-five years and 200 million copies on, what's made The Sims such a success?
What is a celebration without cake? A Sim blows out their candles.
Courtesy EA/MAXIS
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

