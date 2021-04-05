Apr 5, 2021
LG is getting out of the smartphone game
LG is the third-biggest brand for smartphones in the U.S. with 10% of all sales. Plus, how lower-cost airlines hope to capitalize on what could be a brighter summer for travel. And, the season of college admission decisions is here. There's been a surge in applications as many schools waived standardized test requirements.
Segments From this episode
LG, third-biggest smartphone brand in the U.S., to withdraw from market
Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes
The airlines may be able to offer the fares travelers are looking for, as some who are vaccinated start to plan domestic trips.
With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists
Many colleges waived their standardized test requirements because of the pandemic, opening the gates for more students to apply.
