LG is getting out of the smartphone game
Apr 5, 2021

LG is getting out of the smartphone game

LG is the third-biggest brand for smartphones in the U.S. with 10% of all sales. Plus, how lower-cost airlines hope to capitalize on what could be a brighter summer for travel. And, the season of college admission decisions is here. There's been a surge in applications as many schools waived standardized test requirements.

Segments From this episode

LG, third-biggest smartphone brand in the U.S., to withdraw from market

Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
Listen Now
COVID-19

Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 5, 2021
The airlines may be able to offer the fares travelers are looking for, as some who are vaccinated start to plan domestic trips.
Low-cost carrier Frontier is banking on an expected increase in domestic travel.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists

by Amy Scott
Apr 5, 2021
Many colleges waived their standardized test requirements because of the pandemic, opening the gates for more students to apply.
Some tests were canceled due to safety concerns, and many testing sites closed.
michaelquirk via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
